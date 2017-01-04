Ballymoney Chronicle - The Causeway Coast's leading local newspaper. ABC certified.

Wed. Jan 04, 2017

BARK appeal
Ballymoney Chronicle
THE CHARITY Co-Ordinator of a big local rescue kennel has urged new dog owners to 'persevere' with their Christmas pets,...
Rosemary Honoured
BUSHMILLS WOMAN Rosemary Dunbar has said she is 'humbled' after being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen'...
Roisin’s charity crop!
A BIG-HEARTED Portrush schoolgirl has had her long blonde hair chopped to help children who lose theirs through illness ...
CHEERS 25th anniversary
Bradley happy to be back at Showgrounds
FORMER Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley admits he 'can't wait to get started' after signing a two and a half contract with...
McGonigle at the double
COLERAINE bade farewell to another topsy-turvy year with a first win since November 19 when a brace from Jamie McGonigle...
McGeehan swoops for late victory
THREE different leaders over the course of six spectator friendly stages demonstrated just how open the end-of-season Tu...